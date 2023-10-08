Jade Cargill takes a shot at a fan who called her "green" on Twitter

Jade Cargill was the topic of discussion heading into Fastlane 2023 because she appeared minutes before the show - and was even received by Triple H, who will be a big driving force in her WWE career.

Jade Cargill is one of the biggest signings WWE has made in a while and certainly the biggest they've made for the women's division in quite a few years. It worked out perfectly well with Adam "Edge" Copeland moving the other way in AEW, which seemed like a trade but wasn't.

For those unaware, Jade Cargill had been called out a lot in her AEW tenure for being "green," and that seems to have poured over onto WWE with a fan calling her "green" due to her lack of experience. Cargill responded in a great way:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Cargill. At 31 years old, she has yet to hit the prime of her career and will be training intensely to improve.

There could be big things waiting for her, and if she is going to debut on the RAW brand, she will be a direct threat to Rhea Ripley.

