Jade Cargill teases major WWE decision after sudden cameo

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently teased a major decision regarding her potential debut after a sudden cameo during this week's episode of NXT.

Even though Cargill has been regularly appearing backstage on WWE shows, she is yet to make her much-awaited debut. The former TBS Champion was recently seen going face to face with Charlotte Flair at SmackDown and then with Becky Lynch during RAW, hinting at potentially challenging for the NXT Women's Championship.

Something similar happened on the latest episode of NXT as well. Lyra Valkyria won the number one contender's match against Tegan Nox, and she will now challenge The Man for the title at Halloween Havoc.

However, when the show was about to end, Valkyria was seen walking away from a screen during a backstage segment. We saw Jade Cargill on the television screen pointing at her watch, possibly indicating that her time was coming soon to go after Lynch for the title.

Recently, Cargill posted several photos of her on social media, possibly teasing a RAW debut in one of the captions.

"IDK y'all….red looks so good on me," Cargill wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of her tweets below:

Screenshot of Jade Cargill's tweets.

Bill Apter said WWE is going to do something exceptional with Jade Cargill

During a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted episode, Bill Apter said that Jade Cargill going face-to-face with Becky Lynch on RAW was compelling television.

He believes WWE will do something exceptional with the former TBS Champion.

"That was 20 seconds of compelling TV. For me, it was," Apter continued. "I just have a feeling that everything they've invested in Jade, they're going to do something that's gonna be exceptional."

Fans eagerly await to see how Cargill will debut and if she will go after Lynch for the title. Let's see what WWE has planned for her.

Do you think the former TBS Champion will make her debut on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches