Jade Cargill tells 42-year-old WWE star to leave her alone

Jade Cargill isn't exactly thrilled with a WWE Superstar's antics on social media. She recently commented on the star's social media activities and warned her of consequences to her actions. The star in question here is Asuka.

Cargill is all set to compete in her very first WrestleMania match in a few days time. She will team up with Naomi and Bianca Belair in a huge Six-Person Tag Team Match against Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been having some fun at the expense of her opponents on Twitter lately. She recently posted a funny edit on Twitter featuring herself and Jade Cargill, and the latter wasn't impressed one bit. Cargill told Asuka to leave her alone and warned her of the consequences if she didn't.

Jade Cargill talks about the pop she received at the 2024 Royal Rumble

Cargill was one of the entrants in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She came out at #28 and eliminated three women before being thrown out by Liv Morgan. Cargill lasted just over 10 minutes in the annual free-for-all. Here's what she had to say about her Royal Rumble appearance while talking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

"It felt great, electrifying. That’s the word of the night for me. A shock. I didn’t know what I was going to get. I was very elated when I heard the crowd pop and just accept me. I want to see more. It’s literally the debut of a legendary career I’m about to have," said Cargill.

Cargill made a name for herself during her stint in All Elite Wrestling. She did quite well for herself in AEW and many fans speculated that she would compete for WWE somewhere down the line. Cargill parted ways with AEW last year and signed a deal with WWE soon after. Fans feel she has a bright future ahead of her under the Triple H regime.

