Jade Cargill has a few things to do before she can headline WrestleMania, according to WWE legend

A WWE legend has noted a couple of things that Jade Cargill can do before she headlines WrestleMania in the future. The star in question is Mickie James.

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James is the latest to weigh in on Jade Cargill's signing with WWE. Jade recently joined the Stamford-based promotion after a dominant stint with AEW that saw her hold the TBS Championship for more than 500 days. The former AEW star's signing has been the talk of the town ever since it was first announced by the company.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James noted a couple of things that Cargill needs to do before she can main event The Show of Shows.

"Looking at her interview that she did, I put a quote somewhere, but to me, it felt very much like she wants to go to 'NXT' and get those reps in and get some of that foundation that maybe she felt like she never really [got]," James said. "Because that's another hard thing that we're not really discussing is when you do get a monster push and you know you're not ready, that's an added stress too of, like, 'Oh my God, I've got to deliver. What if something happens? I don't know what's gonna happen. I can't listen. I have no idea what any of these moves are.' You know what I mean? So there's a million things."

She continued:

"So just those reps of just that comfortability. So she's already comfortable in her own skin and in her presence and all of that, but I think she would be able to own it a hundred times more and really step into what Jade is gonna be when she's headlining WrestleMania." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Jade Cargill names WWE Superstars she wants to face in the future

Although Jade has just gotten to WWE, it looks like she already has her sights set on the women's division and can't wait to mix it up with these stars.

Speaking on The Masked Man show, the former TBS Champion revealed that she would love to face Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Bianca Belair.

"There's so many damn names, there's Nia Jax, there's Rhea Ripley, there's Charlotte Flair, there's Bianca Belair. It's a lot of people, there's not just one person. I want to take them all down. Like I said, I'm creating a legacy, I'm here to take over, and make a name for myself. So whoever wants it, they can come get it," said Cargill.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill will show up in NXT or if she will get bumped up to the main roster immediately.

Are you excited for Jade Cargill's WWE debut? Sound off in the comments section.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.