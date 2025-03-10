  • home icon
Jaida Parker reacts to Jade Cargill's message after Naomi's confession on WWE SmackDown

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 10, 2025 09:31 GMT
Jaida Parker, Jade Cargill attacking Naomi (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jaida Parker, Jade Cargill attacking Naomi (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Jaida Parker has reacted to Jade Cargill's first Instagram post after the turn of events on WWE SmackDown. On last week's show, Naomi confessed to Bianca Belair that she was the one who had attacked Cargill.

The Storm was taken out backstage during an episode of SmackDown back in November 2024. This forced her to miss the Women's WarGames match and the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

On Instagram, Cargill shared photos highlighting the attire she wore on SmackDown. The 32-year-old also sent a message that caught Parker's attention.

Check out a screengrab of Parker's Instagram comment:

Rikishi commented on Jade Cargill's situation with Naomi

Rikishi spoke highly of his daughter-in-law, Naomi, stating that she isn't a rookie in the game and has been through a lot in the industry.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer claimed that he and the rest of the Anoa'i family supported Naomi. Rikishi said:

"One thing I know about Trin, Trin’s been through a lot. She's not a rookie in the game and you can rest assured, she's a part of this family here 100%. We backing her up 100%. The wrong thing that Jade has done was put her hands on my daughter-in-law. That right there, my respect, as far as for Jade, until I hear further explanation of why did this even go that far, then I can possibly, possibly, forgive her, maybe."
Jade Cargill had been absent for over three months before returning to TV at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. She attacked Naomi, taking her out of the match and ruining her chances of challenging for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Naomi's former tag team partner, Bianca Belair, won the Women's Elimination Chamber and earned herself a shot at IYO SKY's newly won title.

