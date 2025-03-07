Jaida Parker sends a three-word message to Jade Cargill after she took out Naomi at Elimination Chamber

NXT's Jaida Parker sent a three-word message after Jade Cargill attacked Naomi at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event.

Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair were allies before The Storm was taken out during an episode of SmackDown in November 2024. The ambush forced her out of action for several months. In Cargill's absence, Naomi teamed up with Belair and successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on several occasions before losing them to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day.

On Instagram, NXT star Jaida Parker sent a three-word message to Cargill, reacting to one of her recent Instagram posts.

"BUT OUUUU HONEYYY 😍😮‍💨" wrote Parker.

Check out a screenshot of Parker's Instagram comment:

Teddy Long commented on Jade Cargill's return and how she could feud with Bianca Belair

Teddy Long believes WWE has taken a strange stance in the Jade Cargill storyline. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown GM suggested that the storyline has to play out over the next few weeks. He said:

"You know, that's really a spot right there for Bianca. It looks kinda strange from what they're doing. I don't know but we just gotta... To my thought with this, I just want to look at this and let it play out a little bit. Right now, I just, I really don't see it."

Cargill and Belair are former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They won the titles at Backlash France by defeating The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) before losing them to the Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) in a triple threat match at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. They eventually regained the titles at Bash In Berlin and became two-time champions.

Belair will be in action at WrestleMania 41 as she prepares to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship. Jade Cargill's direction heading into The Showcase of Immortals is yet to be determined.

