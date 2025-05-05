Jakara Jackson breaks silence on shocking WWE release

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the latest round of departures. Officials just parted ways with several stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, including Jakara Jackson. The former Meta-Four member took the weekend to ponder over the matter, but now she has broken her silence on what happened and what's next.

Ad

The Goal Digger worked as a model and bodybuilder before competing on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's The Titan Games on NBC. The former Calvin Klein model suffered a concussion during her SummerSlam 2021 tryout, but the Stamford-based promotion still offered her a deal. Jackson made her NXT in-ring debut in August 2022 and later found success as a member of the Meta-Four, teaming up with Lash Legend.

Jackson was among those released from World Wrestling Entertainment on May 2. The 30-year-old took to her X/Twitter account to break her silence on the matter to confirm that her 30-day non-compete clause was in effect till June 1, after which she would be free to work again. She thanked WWE and NXT for all the opportunities provided, and made it clear that we hadn't heard the last of Miss Jackson.

Ad

Trending

"June 1st I will officially be back on my bs 😊 stay tuned. Until then don’t worry bout me- worry bout ya pockets. - Thank you @wwe @wwenxt for giving me the realization, resources and opportunity to know my potential - Long live thee Goal Digga ✔️ - Booking: [email protected]," Jakara Jackson wrote.

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jakara Jackson worked three matches for TNA under the working relationship between the two companies. She and Lash Legend defeated Spitfire on Impact last month, then she lost to Dani Luna in singles action on the Unbreakable pre-show. Jackson and Legend also participated in a Fatal Four-Way title match at Rebellion.

Shayna Baszler issues statement on WWE release

Shayna Baszler was also among the recently released superstars who have remained confident about their future.

Ad

The former MMA fighter took to X/Twitter shortly after news of her release was made public and issued a defiant statement to make her stance clear.

"No one can offer what I have to offer. Reality. Let the Galaxy burn," Shayna Baszler wrote.

Expand Tweet

Baszler's last match was a win over Konami at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The two-time NXT Women's Champion last wrestled in a WWE ring during SmackDown on April 11, teaming with Zoey Stark in the six-team Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More