Released WWE Superstar shares statement, promises more information

WWE is coming out of WrestleMania 41 season, and unfortunately, that means departures. Officials just parted ways with several talents and employees, including a few big names, and many who were a surprise internally. A certain veteran close to The Rock is speaking out on his release and making a promise.

Ad

Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance were among the stars released by the promotion on Friday. Sources have reported that WWE chose not to renew some contracts, while others were released from their deals. The entire Gallus faction, comprising Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang, was also cut. The company parted ways with 17 talents this week, and a significant number of office workers from multiple departments.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, released superstar Joe Coffey was thankful for Gallus' time with World Wrestling Entertainment. The elder Coffey brother took to Instagram today to break his silence on the releases. Joe put the trio over, thanked WWE and the NXT brand, then promised to see everyone soon. The Glasgow native added that a formal statement and more information would be provided imminently.

"If you were in the ring with us. You know. If you were in a locker room with us. You know. Thank you WWE and NXT. Iron dont break. See you's soon. Statement and information coming soon," Joe Coffey wrote with the graphic below.

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

The members of the released stable knew each other from the UK indies, but formed the group in July 2018 in NXT UK. The trio was officially labeled Gallus in early December of that year.

Mark and Wolfgang held the NXT Tag Team Championship and the NXT UK Tag Team Championship, while Mark also had a singles run with the NXT UK Heritage Cup.

The Rock publicly praised Gallus before WWE releases

World Wrestling Entertainment officials were high on Gallus for some time, so much that The Rock called on the Scottish grapplers to help him train for his WrestleMania XL return last year.

Ad

Responding to a photo the former stable later posted with The Final Boss on X/Twitter, The Rock responded with a bit of a non-PG comment that went viral.

Expand Tweet

Gallus was seemingly planned for a main roster call-up, which was rumored a few times over the years. As of May 2024, there was strong word from within WWE that the call-up was in the works, but it's not clear what led to the change of plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More