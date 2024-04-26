The Rock sends a message to WWE faction weeks after announcing his exit

In the aftermath of WrestleMania XL, The Rock exited WWE and ended his latest run with the company. On Twitter/X, he sent a message to Gallus, who helped him prepare for The Show of Shows.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, The Rock returned to in-ring action, teaming up with Roman Reigns in a winning effort against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The following night he got involved in The Bloodline Rules Match between Reigns and Rhodes before being chokeslammed by The Undertaker.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Rock sent his best wishes to Gallus and thanked the trio of Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang.

"Appreciate all the effort, ideas and hard work boys. Til next time. Keep kicking a** and see ya down the road. - Final Boss," wrote The Rock.

WWE star R-Truth commented on The Rock's latest run as The Final Boss

R-Truth discussed The Rock's heel turn and his latest run as The Final Boss in WWE.

At WrestleMania XL, The Rock wasn't the only superstar who walked out with a win. R-Truth also had his 'Mania moment by capturing the World Tag Team Championship with The Miz.

Speaking on Ten Count Media, Truth stated that he felt a "certain way" about The Rock's heel turn. He said:

"I still feel a certain way about that, but The Rock is The Final Boss. It's a thin line between that, but I grew up watching John Cena. Not only that, he came as my guest to help me and The Miz. I think The Rock, he stepped across the line a little bit, and I still haven't really ironed out what type of emotion I want to have about that. Whether I want to be mad, neutral, or [whatever], it's okay. I still haven't decided how I feel about it. I still feel a certain way."

Before ending his latest WWE run, The Rock teased a future showdown with Cody Rhodes, who finished his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL.