"I still feel a certain way" - Current WWE champion gives his honest opinion of The Rock, aka The Final Boss

A veteran WWE Superstar recently opened up on The Rock's recent stint as The Final Boss in the Stamford-based promotion. The Rock's return to WWE created a strong buzz heading into WrestleMania XL and changed the landscape of the card. It's been a few weeks, and a current champion gave his honest opinion of The Rock's run as The Final Boss.

The People's Champ ruled weekly television, heading into The Showcase of The Immortals. However, the Hollywood megastar pushed the envelope several times while feuding with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, one-half of the World Tag Team Champion, R-Truth, spoke about The Final Boss's heel run and his actions towards John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count Media, the veteran wrestler gave his honest opinion on The Rock's actions.

"I still feel a certain way about that, but The Rock is The Final Boss. It's a thin line between that, but I grew up watching John Cena. Not only that, he came as my guest to help me and The Miz. I think The Rock, he stepped across the line a little bit, and I still haven't really ironed out what type of emotion I want to have about that. Whether I want to be mad, neutral, or [whatever], it's okay. I still haven't decided how I feel about it. I still feel a certain way," said R-Truth. [From 8:15 to 9:00]

The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW after WrestleMania XL

After the events of WrestleMania XL, it was the dawn of a new era after Cody Rhodes ended Roman Reigns' reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and defeated The Bloodline.

The Rock looked disappointed in The Tribal Chief and decided to make a final statement before leaving. The Final Boss made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW after WrestleMania and confronted Cody Rhodes.

The two exchanged words and titles at one point during the segment. Later, The Final Boss gifted Cody Rhodes and left for his hiatus. He also teased a return to the ring, as he has unfinished business with The American Nightmare.

