Popular WWE stable being discussed for main roster move - Reports

WWE just came out of the two biggest events for main roster call-ups - WrestleMania XL and the WWE Draft 2024. While several top stars came to RAW and SmackDown from NXT in the last month, new details have just leaked from backstage on how officials still have big plans to add to the rosters.

Gallus is known as one of the toughest factions in pro wrestling. Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang began with WWE in 2018 on the now-defunct NXT UK brand, and hold the record for the longest reign with the NXT UK Tag Team Championship at 497 recognized days. The Scottish brawlers came to the main NXT brand in August 2022, and currently hold the record for the 7th longest single tag team championship reign at 175 recognized days.

This year has been a big one for Gallus already as The Rock publicly praised and thanked the trio after they helped him train and rehearse for WrestleMania XL. The Final Boss isn't the only one high-up on Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers as WWE officials are also impressed with the group, and have been so for some time now.

A new backstage update from Fightful Select adds that Gallus had been heavily-discussed for a call-up in the Draft this year, but that obviously did not happen. Sources report that Gallus is still expected to be called up to the main roster this year, some time in the coming months.

A special appearance for Gallus at Clash at the Castle: Scotland is rumored for next month, but not confirmed yet.

Gallus returns to WWE NXT with backstage attack; spoilers for upcoming plans

The trio known as Gallus made their surprise return at the end of this week's NXT episode. Their last televised appearance before Tuesday was the Gauntlet DQ loss to Ridge Holland in mid-February.

After this week's NXT main event, cameras cut backstage to see Ivar, Wes Lee, and Josh Briggs laid out. Gallus was then shown as they promised this was just the start.

The reason for Gallus' sneak attack will be revealed on next week's episode. Full, detailed spoiler results for next Tuesday's taped NXT are now available here on Sportskeeda Wrestling.