WWE NXT Spoilers: RAW star pulled from big match, second generation star in upset loss (Airing 5/21)

Fans packed the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on Tuesday as the WWE NXT brand taped an upcoming episode. The road to the 2024 Battleground PLE continued with RAW and SmackDown Superstars, qualifiers, and a major turn, among other happenings.

WWE officials made the call to tape next week's NXT due to an upcoming major event, as revealed earlier by backstage sources. There will be some segments and interviews inserted into next week's broadcast, but details were not disclosed. The May 21 edition of NXT was titled "Fighters Fight" internally.

In a follow-up from this week's show, the taping opened up with NXT Champion Trick Williams cutting a promo in the ring, according to Fightful Select. Noam Dar and his Meta-Four faction interrupted for a back-and-forth, which allowed Gallus to attack Williams. Je'Von Evans ran out to make the save, but he was not successful.

Lexis King came out next for a match. Mr. Stone then appeared but did not speak. Instead, Stone pointed to the entrance and out came Dante Chen to a big pop. Chen then defeated King.

Qualifiers were then held to determine two more spots in the six-way Battleground Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion. Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail to advance, and Jaida Parker defeated Brinley Reece to qualify.

A #1 contender's Triple Threat to determine the next challenger to the NXT North American Championship took place next. Ivar vs. Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs was announced this week, but Ivar was replaced by Joe Coffey. It appears Ivar was pulled from the match due to the ending of this week's NXT, which saw Gallus return to lay out Ivar, Lee, and Briggs.

The #1 contender's match ended with Coffey and Lee announced as the winners. It was then confirmed that Battleground will see Oba Femi defend the North American Championship in a Triple Threat against Lee and Coffey.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer retained the NXT Tag Team Championship over Luca Crusifino and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) and No Quarter Catch Crew (Damon Kemp & Myles Borne) interfered during the match.

The main event saw Natalya and Karmen Petrovic defeat Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler. Vice turned on Baszler after the match, laying her out with a stiff shot. Baszler recovered and choked Vice out until NXT General Manager Ava came down to calm things. She announced Baszler vs. Vice for the big Battleground PLE, but Baszler then declared that this would be held under the NXT Underground gimmick.

