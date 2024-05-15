Reason for major WWE change ahead of King and Queen of the Ring - reports

WWE is set to present the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this month. New details have just leaked from backstage on how the trip overseas forced officials to make a significant schedule change.

The logistics involved with taking a full PLE crew overseas are massive, and even more daunting when they carry the Elimination Chamber structure. The company has to fly over all talents booked, and others as back-ups, as well as a full production staff, and agents, among others. While King and Queen of the Ring is a main roster PLE, word now is that the NXT brand is also involved, and RAW may be affected.

WWE aired last night's live NXT episode from the Performance Center and taped next week's episode. A new report from Fightful Select notes that the double-taping was decided on because the company is taking its production staff and agents to the Kingdom next week for King and Queen of the Ring.

There's also a minor shift in plans for the May 27 RAW, which airs two nights after the PLE. Sources stated that several production workers from NXT who are not traveling will also be on-call for the red brand show in Savannah, Georgia that night.

Regarding last night's double NXT taping, plans reportedly changed throughout the day. The rundown sheet was not finalized until around 6pm ET, and the taping began at 7pm. This week's episode was internally titled "Rise Of The Young OG," while next week's episode was labeled "Fighters Fight" internally.

WWE NXT Battleground updated line-up

WWE NXT will present the 2024 Battleground PLE on Sunday, June 9 from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The line-up for the six-way Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion is shaping up. Sol Ruca and Lash Legend qualified on last night's show. Next week's episode will feature Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker, and Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley.

The NXT North American Championship will be defended at Battleground. Oba Femi is set to put the title on the line against the winner of next week's Triple Threat between Ivar, Wes Lee, and Josh Briggs.

Officials will finalize more Battleground matches on next week's show, including a rumored NXT Underground match.