Jake Hager was a WWE Superstar a while ago, under the name of Jack Swagger. His current role in AEW is miles apart from that character. He is currently part of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle and has showcased good matches with the likes of Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes.

You heard the news! Jake Hager (@realjackswagger) showed pure destruction and domination last night at #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/1aMLRebOPE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 3, 2019

His employer, AEW, has earned goodwill with the fanbase during the pandemic. Their willingness to do testing, abide by social distance guidelines, and just keeping a lid on things has earned mass praise. Moreover, AEW has only let a handful of people go during these trying times so far.

On the other hand, WWE has released several workers, including wrestlers, backstage producers, and support staff. Despite the cutbacks, WWE's profits soared, which has drawn criticism from some quarters of the pro-wrestling industry.

On Twitter, Stephanie McMahon celebrated that WWE was awarded the "Corporation of the Year" at this year's CSR & Nonprofit Awards. However, Jake Hager had something to say about it.

Jake Hager alleges that WWE lied about quarterly profits to fire over 300 people

Jake Hager mocked WWE receiving the "Corporation of the Year" award due to still boasting a hefty profit after releasing several people during the pandemic.

Lmao. I guess lying about over 37 million in quarterly profits , so you can fire over 300 people, during a worldwide pandemic is a category for an award? 🧐 @AndrewYang https://t.co/Yg65yCYQ8J — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) October 20, 2020

It should be noted that it's unclear why Jake Hager believes WWE "lied" about their profits.

Hager also tagged Andrew Yang in his Tweet. Yang has made it clear that he intends to go after WWE for their "corrupt labor practices" if Joe Biden becomes President of the United States. It'll be interesting to see where this all leads to.