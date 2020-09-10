Who is on the list of recent WWE cutbacks reported

September is beginning to look like another April for WWE employees. Back in April, WWE released over twenty employees from their contracts. The company took the decision during the initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported that WWE took the drastic step as a budget cut.

Who is WWE releasing?

It was earlier reported that WWE is in line to make more cutbacks during the day. WWE recently released Gerald Brisco after his 36 long years of service to the company. There's no telling what WWE's next move is when it comes to releasing its employees.

As per PWInsider, the upcoming WWE cutbacks will be restricted to office staff and backstage personnel. The people in question are those who were furloughed during the budget cuts back in April. These personnel were not brought back to work since the time.

The report also states that WWE has been bringing back a small number of these furloughed employees in the last 6-8 weeks. It has also been stated that many of the employees who will be let go today are those who are yet to return to work for WWE.

The report noted that because of the travel restrictions and the reduction in the number of LIVE events, the department related to these verticals were hit hard. As of this writing, there is no word on whether any talent has been released.

The WWE Universe was devasted when it learned about the releases in April. But most of those who were released earlier in the year have found jobs in WWE's rivals such as IMPACT! Wrestling and AEW.

At IMPACT! Wrestling's Bound For Glory, many former WWE Superstars made appearances for the company. Many of these stars want to make sure that they reach the top of IMPACT! and are used in a better way.

Even AEW has seen many former WWE Superstars made their debut for the company in the past few months. Just last night, AEW Dynamite saw the debut of The Best Man, Miro, who was known as Rusev in WWE.

