Jake Paul's promotion reportedly seeking a WWE Superstar for a boxing match

Jake Paul's promotion is rumored to be looking for a WWE Superstar to compete in a boxing match.

The YouTuber turned boxer has taken his combat sports career to another level since his first fight in 2018. After defeating fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji (KSI), he went on to have a five-fight winning streak. In 2021, he founded his boxing promotion Most Valuable Promotion and signed Amanda Serrano.

According to ESPN, the promotion is rumored to be preparing for a match card in August with former NBA player Glen 'Big Baby' Davis on the card. According to their sources, the promotion is looking for a name from pro wrestling, possibly even a former WWE Superstar as his opponent.

"I'M GETTING IN THE RING!" @jakepaul joined the #WrestleMania Kickoff panel and made quite the scene...

Paul and his promotion co-promoted a recent fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano last month. The match not only became a success but was also the first-ever women's main event at Madison Square Garden.

Logan and Jake Paul's history with WWE

The Paul brothers are no strangers to World Wrestling Entertainment. Aside from boxing, both men also dipped their toes in the world of pro wrestling.

Logan Paul made his debut in WWE in April 2021, where he appeared on an episode of SmackDown as a guest for Sami Zayn. He then went on to accompany Zayn ringside during his fight with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

The Youtuber's most recent appearance came when he teamed up with The Miz at WrestleMania 38, where they defeated The Mysterios in a tag team match. However, the boxer was betrayed by his partner at the end of their bout.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has not participated in any matches for the promotion. His most recent involvement was during WrestleMania 38's Kickoff panel, where he spoke about his brother's match and teased the possibility of getting into the ring.

As of now, fans will have to wait and see if a WWE name will make an appearance as events for the card continue to unfold.

