Jake Paul's arch-rival blames him for ruining Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's match at Crown Jewel

Jake Paul got himself involved during the Crown Jewel main event between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.

In reaction to the same, one man who certainly wasn't pleased with The Problem Child's involvement was KSI.

Taking to Twitter, the 29-year-old YouTuber-turned-professional boxer tweeted his take on the match between Reigns and Logan. While he did seem to enjoy the contest, it's safe to say that KSI didn't appreciate Jake's brief cameo.

"Jake Paul has ruined it" tweeted KSI.

KSI and Jake have been feuding with each other for months. The British YouTuber has fought two boxing matches against Jake's older brother Logan, with the first fight ending in a draw and the second in a loss to The Maverick.

While KSI and Logan are currently on good terms, the 29-year-old definitely doesn't see eye-to-eye with Jake.

Dutch Mantell recently claimed that he was interested in seeing Jake Paul at Crown Jewel

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell was among the few who expressed their interest in watching Jake Paul at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk before the Saudi Arabia PLE, the former on-screen manager predicted a potential showdown between The Bloodline and The Paul Brothers. Mantell said:

"I think the interest is there, my interest is there. When I wanna see something, the interest has to be strong. What I'm interested in now is how they're gonna close it out if they do close it out. I doubt they'll leave it open-ended but they will leave it to where it can be revisited need they have to do that. Sometimes, they need to leave it that way. Give us a finish. Him adding his brother, that tells everybody there's gonna be a big fight at the end. Everybody's gonna get involved. We'll see how that comes out."

KICKOUT @kickouttv Jake Paul made his WWE entrance to “It’s everyday bro”





#WWECrownJewel Jake Paul made his WWE entrance to “It’s everyday bro” 🚨 Jake Paul made his WWE entrance to “It’s everyday bro”💀💀💀#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/U4NIJpktYs

At Crown Jewel, Jake took out The Usos by dropping both of them with his right hand. However, he was confronted by Solo Sikoa, and the two were quickly separated before a potential brawl broke out.

