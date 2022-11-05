Wrestling veteran discusses Jake Paul's involvement in Roman Reigns' matchup at Crown Jewel (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Jake Paul being present for his brother's match against Roman Reigns.

The Problem Child Jake Paul will be in Logan's corner as he gets ready for the biggest WWE match of his career. Jake was also at the recent press conference to show support for his brother and ensure that the numbers game does not get the better of the number one contender.

During the post-show review, Smack Talk, Mantell said that the buildup to the Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul matchup had him hooked. He detailed that WWE could leave the result at a point where they could pick up the feud for a rematch. He predicted that Jake Paul's addition meant that there could be an all-out brawl to close the show:

"I think the interest is there, my interest is there. When I wanna see something, the interest has to be strong. What I'm interested in now is how they're gonna close it out if they do close it out. I doubt they'll leave it open-ended but they will leave it to where it can be revisited need they have to do that. Sometimes, they need to leave it that way. Give us a finish. Him adding his brother, that tells everybody there's gonna be a big fight at the end. Everybody's gonna get involved. We'll see how that comes out." [From 10:20 - 11:03]

You can watch the full interview here:

Don't forget to catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Roman Reigns sent out a message to Logan Paul

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took to Twitter to share a message for the WWE Universe before his clash with Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

The Tribal Chief mentioned that he would embarrass the YouTube sensation and put up yet another successful title defense in his historic championship run.

Roman Reigns has already been the Universal champion for over 790 days and doesn't look like stopping anytime soon.

What's your prediction for Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes