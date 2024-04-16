Jake Paul's WWE debut is on the horizon, believes 40-year-old star

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently speculated that Jake Paul's arrival in the Stamford-based promotion is on the horizon.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has made only one official appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment. Jake joined his brother, Logan Paul, during his Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. At WrestleMania 40, The Problem Child was in attendance to witness Logan's US Title match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Speaking on The Gunz Show, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves predicted that Jake Paul's WWE debut is imminent and fans may potentially witness him grace the ring at SummerSlam 2024, which is set to emanate from the Paul brothers' hometown, Cleveland.

"If I'm being totally honest, I would start counting down the minutes before Jake shows up. I don't think it's going to happen anytime soon with the Tyson fight looming, but on a long enough timeline, we have to have the Paul brothers competing in the tag division at least once or twice. It just dawned on me that SummerSlam is in Cleveland this year. That's where the Paul brothers hail from. I'm just saying. I don't know anything, I'm just theorizing and putting it out into the universe. Maybe Jake Paul will be in WWE sooner rather than later," he said. (H/T: Fightful)

Randy Orton wants to team up with 29-year-old personality and face Jake Paul and Logan Paul in WWE

A few months ago, The Apex Predator shared that he wanted to team up with Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrion and challenge the Paul brothers at WrestleMania.

After featuring Randy Orton in his music track, RKO, the 29-year-old rapper introduced The Viper on the January 26, 2024 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Later in a backstage interview, Eladio Carrion expressed his interest in competing inside the squared circle.

The 14-time World Champion then noted he would like to join forces with the Puerto Rican rapper to face Jake Paul and Logan Paul at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Maybe you and me versus, like Logan [Paul] and Jake Paul at WrestleMania or some s**t like that," Orton said.

You can watch the video below:

The WWE Universe must wait and watch if The Problem Child actually makes his official in-ring debut at The Biggest Party of the Summer at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Ohio, on August 3, 2024.

