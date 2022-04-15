WWE legend Jake Roberts reveals who should be the next  Hall of Fame inductee

Former WWE Superstar Jake Roberts gave his views on who should be the next Hall of Fame inductee.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony was special, with The Undertaker being one of the inductees. Queen Sharmell, Vader, and The Steiner Brothers were the others to join the prestigious class of 2022.

The 66-year-old spoke on the latest episode of DDP’s Snake Pit podcast and opined that late WWE legend Kamala should be next to enter the Hall of Fame. Roberts went on to praise Kamala's singing talent as well:

"There’s another guy who I think should definitely be in there. And I’m sure because of things that were said and done he’ll probably never get there, and that’s Kamala. Kamala was a great character and he made a lot of money. James Harris was a sweet, sweet man. What a voice he had as a singer. He could sing like a bird. You would never have thought a country and western singer, he’d made you cry, man." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

The current AEW personality feels that some of James Harris' actions during his time in WWE could keep him out of the Hall of Fame:

“He had some really bad health problems and he became very bitter. He just wanted help and he said some things that, of course, are going to stick and will probably keep him out of the hall, but I would have loved to see James there.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

The Late Ultimate Warrior apologized to Jake Roberts

Jake Roberts has revealed that the late Ultimate Warrior apologized to him for financially suffocating the former for a long time.

Speaking on the latest episode of DDP's Snake Pit, the former ECW star said he wanted to knock Warrior out when the two were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. Roberts also noted he was shocked to witness what followed:

"So we go to the Hall of Fame, I’m wanting to get my two cents worth in because of the way he treated me in the locker room," said Roberts."I wanted to knock him out. That was in the back of my mind. I turned a corner and he was right there. And I stopped, and he looked at me and he goes, ‘Jake, please let me apologize to you.’ He was so humble. So sincere. My mouth just fell open. Is this the same damn guy? He said, ‘I know I screwed you out of millions, I’m so sorry.’ Then he turned around and made himself available for my kids and my grandchildren, and I had to let it go." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Jake Roberts is still going strong in the professional wrestling world. Most recently, in July 2021, Roberts signed a two-year contract with AEW. In 2022, he aligned himself with Lance Archer during the latter's feud with AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

Who do you think should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next? Sound off below!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh