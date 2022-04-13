×
"I screwed you out of millions, I’m so sorry" - Jake Roberts on WWE Hall of Famer finally apologizing to him after many years

Jake Roberts was met with a surprise apology at the 2014 Hall of Fame ceremony
Modified Apr 13, 2022 04:41 PM IST
WWE legend Jake Roberts has revealed that the late Ultimate Warrior apologized to him in 2014 after the latter had financially stifled Roberts for years.

It is no secret that the Ultimate Warrior was difficult to work with during his run as WWE Champion in the early 90s. The veteran would later be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 alongside Jake Roberts.

The AEW star kept his ill feelings towards Warrior for many years and was ready to confront the former WWE Champion at the 2014 Hall of Fame ceremony. However, on a recent episode of DDP's Snake Pit, The Snake revealed that Warrior had changed entirely and was quick to apologize to Roberts.

"So we go to the Hall of Fame, I’m wanting to get my two cents worth in because of the way he treated me in the locker room. I wanted to knock him out. That was in the back of my mind. I turned a corner and he was right there. And I stopped, and he looked at me and he goes, ‘Jake, please let me apologize to you.’ He was so humble. So sincere. My mouth just fell open. Is this the same damn guy? He said, ‘I know I screwed you out of millions, I’m so sorry.’ Then he turned around and made himself available for my kids and my grandchildren, and I had to let it go." H/T Wrestling Inc
Never say never...@VinceMcMahon and #WWE Hall of Famer @UltimateWarrior http://t.co/WH2HZG9VJ0

Although the Ultimate Warrior was difficult to work with during his prime, Jake Roberts met an entirely changed man in 2014. The legend was on the path of redemption and forgiveness, heading into the Hall of Fame.

Jake Roberts on Ultimate Warrior's passing

After a momentous Hall of Fame induction as well as an appearance on Monday Night RAW in 2014, the Ultimate Warrior would sadly pass away the day after on Tuesday, April 8th.

Speaking on DDP's Snake Pit, Jake Roberts revealed he was glad that he did not violently confront Warrior, given that the former WWE Champion would pass away just days later.

"I would have wound up in a very bad spot,” Jake stated. “Not only that, look what it would have done to my children, and my grandkids, and his kids. That’s immediately who I thought of when that thing happened to him in the parking lot dying and his two children there. My god, my god." (H/T Wrestling Inc)
April 7th 2014, RAW. 8 years ago today, after being inducted into the Hall Of Fame, The @UltimateWarrior cut an unforgettable promo on RAW. This would be his last public appearance, the Warrior tragically passed away the following day. #WWE https://t.co/Up4eQDKAaZ
Despite having a shaky relationship during their wrestling careers, Jake Roberts was one of many legends who were able to patch things up with Warrior before the latter's death in 2014.

