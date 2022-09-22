Roman Reigns losing the Undisputed WWE title at Crown Jewel "would be the worst thing", says Hall of Famer 

WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts recently gave his prediction for Roman Reigns' upcoming match against Logan Paul.

Despite only having two matches in WWE, Logan's star power and talent in the ring have earned him a title match against The Tribal Chief in Saudi Arabia. Roman has been one of the most dominant champions in history as has held a world title for over 700 days.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, Roberts shared his thoughts on Logan Paul and explained why the social media sensation should not be the one to dethrone Reigns.

"This kid is being fed with a silver spoon. These things are being pushed out there for him. Yeah, he's busting his a*s, and he's answering the bell , and he's doing all these things because he's physical enough to do those things. He's a performer, so that gives him another plus. But the worst thing that you can do to him right now would be to put him over. I think it would be the worst thing." H/T Wrestling Inc

The YouTube star turned Pro Wrestler is set to appear on November 5th at Crown Jewel as he takes on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Current WWE star has his say on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

Any time The Head of the Table competes in a match, it is the main event attraction, and therefore many both in and out of the wrestling business have been sharing their thoughts on his next contest.

Former WWE Crusierweight Champion Drew Gulak recently stated on The Bump that Roman is performing on a whole other level at the moment.

"As a competitor, of course, I believe that you can get lucky. We've heard this before when it comes to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, with people saying they just need to get lucky. It just goes to show you that he is on a completely different level now. As a peer to him, it is inspiring to me. As far as Logan Paul goes, my fellow Wiseman Paul Heyman said it best." H/T Sportskeeda

During his time as world champion, Roman Reigns has beaten a litany of iconic WWE Superstars, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Seth Rollins and Goldberg.

