Jake Roberts details what he said to 4-time WWE Champion after his surprising release from the company

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently spoke about the advice he gave to Bryan Danielson (f.k.a Daniel Bryan) after he was released from the company.

In 2010, Bryan was let go by WWE for being too violent after he choked the ring announcer Justin Roberts with a tie.

Despite this setback for Danielson, Roberts recapped a conversation on DDP Snake Pit that he had with him shortly after his release. Roberts was confident of WWE bringing Bryan back.

"So I talked to him, I said, 'brother, don't worry about it because you got one thing they can't give away, talent'. Just be cool right now, go over and do something else it doesn't matter. Just stay cool. Your hands have been slapped, that's what's gonna happen. They're gonna get you back, don't worry, you got too much talent to be stopped and boom, a few, I guess six, seven months later, he was back." [From 1:50 to 2:18]

Roberts' good faith paid off, as just a few months later, Bryan Danielson would make his return to WWE at SummerSlam. He spent the next decade of his wrestling career with WWE. He now plies his trade in AEW.

Jake Roberts wants more success in AEW for ex-WWE performer

Like Bryan Danielson, many other WWE talents have jumped ship to AEW in recent years.

One talent in particular who shone at the start of his AEW career was Lance Archer, who, under the guidance of Jake Roberts, rose to the top of the card. However, in recent months, the murderhawk monster hasn't had much of a role on screen.

Speaking on DDP Snake Pit, the Hall of Famer spoke of the frustration he has for Archer at this moment in time.

"It is so frustrating for me to see Lance in the spot that he is in. He’s such a phenomenal athlete, he’s in such great shape, he’s got an unbelievable look. The only thing Lance doesn’t do really well is talk and that’s why they brought me.” H/T Wrestling Inc

Given the amount of talent that Lance Archer has and with Jake Roberts by his side, fans may see him back at the top in AEW sooner rather than later.

