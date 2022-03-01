IMPACT star Jake Something names WWE Superstar who batted for him in the wrestling industry

IMPACT Wrestling star Jake Something has revealed that Bobby Lashley played a significant role in helping him get into the wrestling industry.

Jake started his journey with the promotion back in 2017 and came up against a big challenge in his first match in the form of four-time IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley.

The 32-year old spoke on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore Podcast and noted that Lashley kept telling people to sign him after their match. Jake signed a permanent deal with IMPACT Wrestling in 2019.

"I had a squash match against Bobby Lashley and he liked it a lot so he kept pulling me over to people, telling them to sign me and stuff and he was being very awesome and then I got booked on like the next loop then they started traveling a little bit and I would do the shows that were nearby, with Cody [Deaner] Months later, I got a phone call from Scott [D’Amore] and I was like, ‘Oh! What’s this?’ - recalled Jake.

Jake Something is possibly a free agent now

Jake Something, who began his journey in the wrestling industry in 2014, is possibly a free agent now. He has been plying his trade in IMPACT Wrestling as a mainstay since 2019.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Jake's contract was supposed to expire on February 28th. However, there has been no official statement on his current status. Jake might well be one of the superstars in IMPACT who is wrestling without formal, exclusive contracts right now.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley has found tremendous success since his departure from IMPACT. The All Mighty is a two-time WWE Champion.

Do you want to see Jake in WWE? Sound off below!

