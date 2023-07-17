James Ellsworth comments on what Brock Lesnar is like in real life

James Ellsworth recently recalled how he interacted with Brock Lesnar behind the scenes in WWE.

Ellsworth enjoyed two spells with WWE between 2016 and 2018 after making a good impression as an enhancement talent in a match against Braun Strowman. At the time, Lesnar was one of the biggest names on the RAW roster.

On The Hannibal TV, Ellsworth confirmed that Lesnar was always pleasant whenever they spoke to each other backstage at shows:

"I always made it a point to find him and shake his hand, so I just wanted to be around this guy and see how he was. Always very nice. Dude, he's all business, man. He comes in, he does his job, he does it well, and he rolls. He doesn't bother anybody. It's not like he's an arrogant guy that comes in, mean to everyone how people might think." [53:02 – 53:25]

In the same interview, Ellsworth said he would be willing to return to WWE as a new love interest for Rhea Ripley.

Brock Lesnar and James Ellsworth almost interacted on WWE TV

In 2017, the Royal Rumble match largely revolved around Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and The Undertaker. The 30-man contest also featured some light-hearted moments, including James Ellsworth's entry from the number 11 position.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures James Ellsworth revealed that following the Royal Rumble in 2017, The Undertaker shook the hand and personally thanked every single superstar who was in the Rumble.



Love that.

In a 2022 interview with EssentiallySports, Ellsworth said that WWE officials initially wanted him to get involved in a physical altercation with Lesnar. However, the plan changed, and he ended up working with his former opponent Braun Strowman instead:

"When I first got there, they told me I might be doing something in the Royal Rumble with Brock Lesnar," Ellsworth said. "And I was like, 'Whoa, whoa, cool.' And they're like, 'No, no, we are going [to] do it with Braun instead.' I was like, 'Okay, that makes more sense because him and I have a history together.'"

Ellsworth lasted just 15 seconds in the Royal Rumble before Strowman eliminated him. Randy Orton ultimately won the match after eliminating Roman Reigns.

Would you like to have seen Brock Lesnar and James Ellsworth interact in the 2017 Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

