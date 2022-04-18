James Ellsworth discloses he has eloped and married

James Ellsworth posted a photo on his official Instagram announcing that he eloped on Friday and married his fiance.

James Ellsworth became a fan favorite despite his short run in WWE. During his time with the company, he faced the likes of Braun Strowman and was involved in the Dean Ambrose and AJ Styles storyline, where he even got to pin the Phenomenal One. Before his release in 2018, he also had a short stint as Carmella's manager.

After getting engaged at Disney World back in November 2019, the former WWE Superstar posted a wedding photo on Instagram announcing that he and his partner eloped on Friday morning.

"Eloped Friday morning! Married my lovely bride in a hot air balloon 🎈 above #disney She’s helped me become the best version of myself. I’ll do my best everyday to repay her for just that. #justmarried #ellswortheverafter," Ellsworth posted.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

The former WWE star has made several appearances on the independent scene since his release from the company.

James Ellsworth wanted to join NXT to learn from Triple H

The 14-time WWE Champion Triple H announced his retirement earlier this year. Superstars from the past and present shared heartfelt messages for The Game. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ellsworth stated that he wished he could've gone to NXT and learned from Triple H before his retirement.

"A lot of people always say to me 'Man, you got to skip NXT' and I'm like 'No, I didn't get to skip NXT, I didn't get to go to NXT and learn from Triple H as much as I'd love to.' It's obvious the guy's full of so much knowledge, he had a great career and it's a shame we don't get so see him wrestle for one more time," Ellsworth said.

You can listen to more wrestlers talk about the King of King's legendary career below:

All of us at Sportskeeda would like to wish James Ellsworth and his wife all the very best in their married lives.

Would you like to see Ellsworth ever return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha