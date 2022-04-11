"I didn't get to go to NXT"- Former WWE Superstar wishes he got to learn from Triple H (Exclusive)

After Triple H's retirement, James Ellsworth expressed how he would've wanted to go to NXT and learn from The Game himself.

James Ellsworth had a short but memorable run in WWE. He was one of Adam Rose's 'Rosebuds' and later made a transition into a wrestler. During his run in the company, Ellsworth feuded with AJ Styles and even managed Carmella.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ellsworth stated that growing up, the King of Kings was one of the wrestlers he looked up to.

"Growing up, you watch guys like Razor Ramon and Triple H. These were my guys growing up, I love these guys. So you see guys passing away, unfortunately, and you see guys retire. 'Ahh, where's my childhood going?'," he said. [1:12 - 1:25]

Speaking of the title match, Ellsworth added how The Game produced his title match against AJ Styles.

"Triple H, again, when I was with WWE, he helped produced my WWE title match. So I got to learn from him which was amazing," Ellsworth added. [1:28 - 1:33]

The former WWE Superstar expressed that if given a chance, he would've wanted to join NXT to take in the learnings of The Game. He also added how unfortunate it was that the former WWE Champion didn't get to wrestle one last match before retirement.

"A lot of people always say to me 'Man, you got to skip NXT' and I'm like 'No, I didn't get to skip NXT, I didn't get to go to NXT and learn from Triple H as much as I'd love to.' It's obvious the guy's full of so much knowledge, he had a great career and it's a shame we don't get so see him wrestle for one more time," Ellsworth added. [1:34 - 1:48]

James Ellsworth was officially released from WWE in November 2017.

Triple H officially announces his retirement

After months of speculation and absence from in-ring action, the 14-time world champion officially announced that he was going to retire from in-ring competition.

Paul Levesque suffered a cardiac event in September 2021. In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, The Game made it official that his career as a wrestler has finally come to a close. He made an appearance during Day 2 of WrestleMania 38, where he opened the show and left his wrestling boots in the ring.

Triple H will, however, continue in his role as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development in WWE.

