James Ellsworth makes a request to WWE

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 12, 2025 03:14 GMT
James Ellsworth
James Ellsworth is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

James Ellsworth hasn't been with WWE for several years. However, he still made a request to the company recently.

James Ellsworth appeared in WWE from 2014 to 2018. During this time, he made headlines for his hilarious feud with AJ Styles. The two men were involved in a funny back-and-forth exchange on SmackDown. Ellsworth even defeated Styles in three singles matches on the blue brand. However, The Phenomenal One had the last laugh when he finally defeated Ellsworth on the December 20, 2016 episode of SmackDown when he put his WWE Championship on the line. Ellsworth was released from the WWE a few years later.

Now, the former WWE star took to Instagram to post a clip of himself holding AJ Styles' action figure. He then captioned the post, stating that WWE should make more action figures of him since he beat Styles three times.

"I beat #ajstyles 3 times. #wwe should make more action figures of me! #wwetvlegend future hall of famer," wrote the former WWE star.

Check out his post here:

James Ellsworth wants one more moment with AJ Styles before he retires

AJ Styles is heading toward the end of his wrestling career. For the past few weeks, there has been speculation that the former WWE Champion is about to retire. The Phenomenal One has also teased retirement a few times.

Ellsworth recently took to Instagram to say he wants one more moment with AJ Styles before he retires.

"If I could get just one more moment with @ajstylesp1 on @wwe before he retires, that’d be “phenomenal," he wrote.

Check out his post here.

James' request is understandable because his hilarious feud with Styles is still fondly remembered by fans for its entertaining aspect. However, it is unlikely that WWE will fulfill this request.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
