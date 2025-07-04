Former WWE star pleads for "one more moment" with AJ Styles before he retires

A former WWE Superstar pleaded for "one more moment" with AJ Styles before the legend retired from in-ring competition. Styles is currently involved in a rivalry with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

AJ Styles was involved in a rivalry with James Ellsworth back in the day. Ellsworth's time in the promotion came to an end in 2018, but he has remained active on the independent wrestling scene. The veteran recently took to Instagram to plead for another opportunity to work with Styles, and you can check out his message in the post below.

"If I could get just one more moment with @ajstylesp1 on @wwe before he retires, that’d be “phenomenal", he wrote.

AJ Styles was supposed to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions this past Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. However, the match was postponed, and Karrion Kross battled Sami Zayn at the PLE instead.

Former WWE writer praises AJ Styles following RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was a huge fan of the backstage segment between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles this past Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo shared his thoughts on the segment and praised both stars. The veteran claimed that the promo between Mysterio and The Phenomenal One was the best part of the show.

"I swear to God, the pop for me of the entire night was AJ putting his glasses on. That to me was the best and funniest thing of the night when Dom says, 'You need your glasses,' taking a shot at AJ, and AJ taking out his readers and putting them on. I thought that was absolutely phenomenal that that was the only thing that popped me like this entire night," Russo said. [From 17:45 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

It was recently reported that the 48-year-old had signed a new contract with the company. Only time will tell when Styles and Mysterio finally have their Intercontinental Championship match on WWE television.

