Vince Russo heaps praise on AJ Styles after WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship for weeks. The Phenomenal One was set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the title at Night of Champions, but the match was postponed due to an injury to the champion.
That storyline was continued on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and veteran Vince Russo heaped praise on AJ Styles for his segment. Styles and Dominik got into an altercation, but before things could escalate, "Dirty" Dom produced a doctor's note stating that Styles was banned from touching him till he healed.
Addressing the segment on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo called it the 'best thing of the night.' AJ Styles sported a pair of old-fashioned glasses to read Dominik's note, and Russo loved the sequence. He thought that the duo's interaction was 'absolutely phenomenal.'
"I swear to God, the pop for me of the entire night was AJ putting his glasses on. That to me was the best and funniest thing of the night when Dom says, 'You need your glasses,' taking a shot at AJ, and AJ taking out his readers and putting them on. I thought that was absolutely phenomenal that that was the only thing that popped me like this entire night," Russo said. [From 17:45 onwards]
One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!
AJ Styles is determined to capture the Intercontinental Championship. A match between Dominik and Styles is bound to happen sometime in the future and could take place at SummerSlam as well. Dominik has had a good run with the gold till now, but facing The Phenomenal One would be his biggest test yet.
Please credit Sportskeeda wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
A top WWE star is missing in action