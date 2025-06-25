Reason behind WWE canceling Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles at Night of Champions revealed - Reports

Dominik Mysterio was all set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions before the match got called off on this week's RAW. A recent report has noted the reason behind the same, revealing that the Dirty Dom is dealing with an injury.

This week on the red brand, General Manager Adam Pearce noted that The Judgment Day star has suffered a rib injury and will not be able to make it to Saudi Arabia for the premium live event.

While many suspected that the injury was kayfabe, PWInsider has reported that Dirty Dom is indeed dealing with a rib cage injury. However, he is not expected to be out for a long time.

Two other matches were added to Night of Champions on RAW, with Rhea Ripley set to face Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight, while Karrion Kross will clash with Sami Zayn.

Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio has come into his own in the last few years and is one of the most improved wrestlers on the WWE roster. The Judgment Day star was awarded for his work at WrestleMania 41, where he won the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match. Dominik also received a huge ovation from the crowd despite being one of the biggest heels in the company.

Dirty Dom has held on to the title since then, defending it against the Penta and Octagon Jr.. He also participated in the King of the Ring tournament but was eliminated in the first round.

Dominik Mysterio is not the only one from The Judgment Day who's dealing with an injury. His on-screen girlfriend, Liv Morgan, also injured her shoulder on RAW last week and is set to be out of action for the next few months.

However, unlike Dirty Dom, Liv is most likely to get replaced as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, with Roxanne Perez likely to take her place as Raquel Rodriguez's partner.

