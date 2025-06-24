Prayers up for WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio needs support at this time. The WWE Intercontinental Champion has had unfortunate luck recently.

Ad

Mysterio has not been in action since WWE RAW on June 9, when he was part of the Fatal Four-Way match between Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, Penta, and himself. On that occasion, Zayn came out with the win, but it appears that Mysterio must have picked up a knock as well, given that he has not entered the ring since, and is now injured. This is not confirmed, and the star may have been injured in any other circumstances.

Ad

Trending

On WWE RAW tonight, Mysterio's match against AJ Styles was canceled thanks to an injury. They will not be fighting at Night of Champions, as confirmed by Adam Pearce. Later, Dominik Mysterio had the opportunity to speak, where he shed more light on his injury, revealing that his ribs were hurt and he was not cleared to compete at this time.

Expand Tweet

With his ribs now hurt, there's no telling when he will be cleared to compete again. He might be out of action for the foreseeable future as a result. Liv Morgan is also out of action at this time, leaving him without his usual support on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!