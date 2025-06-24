Prayers up for WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio needs support at this time. The WWE Intercontinental Champion has had unfortunate luck recently.
Mysterio has not been in action since WWE RAW on June 9, when he was part of the Fatal Four-Way match between Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, Penta, and himself. On that occasion, Zayn came out with the win, but it appears that Mysterio must have picked up a knock as well, given that he has not entered the ring since, and is now injured. This is not confirmed, and the star may have been injured in any other circumstances.
On WWE RAW tonight, Mysterio's match against AJ Styles was canceled thanks to an injury. They will not be fighting at Night of Champions, as confirmed by Adam Pearce. Later, Dominik Mysterio had the opportunity to speak, where he shed more light on his injury, revealing that his ribs were hurt and he was not cleared to compete at this time.
With his ribs now hurt, there's no telling when he will be cleared to compete again. He might be out of action for the foreseeable future as a result. Liv Morgan is also out of action at this time, leaving him without his usual support on RAW.
