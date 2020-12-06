James Ellsworth reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to his WWE debut

James Ellsworth made his WWE debut in 2016 when he faced Braun Strowman on an episode of RAW as an enhancement talent and was quickly destroyed by the 'Monster Among Men'.

James Ellsworth's pre-match promo about anyone with two hands having a fighting chance got fans behind him and he ended up signing with WWE soon after. During his run in WWE, he was involved in a storyline with AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose before his later run alongside Carmella.

James Ellsworth on Vince McMahon's reaction to his WWE debut

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth opened up about his debut and how his journey in WWE began. Ellsworth spoke about his match against Braun Strowman and how he'd been given the chance to cut a short promo. He also went on to talk about how Vince McMahon noticed his performance and revealed that he was signed to a contract a couple of weeks later:

"Well, when you are an extra talent or an indie wrestler and you get an opportunity to be allowed on RAW or Smackdown, you don't get those opportunities very often, but it's not too hard to get those opportunities because if they come to your local area and you're a local wrestler, you can sign up for that and they contact you and say: ‘Hey, be here at a certain time’. So when I wrestled Strowman, I wasn't signed or anything. I was just local guy that they wanted Strowman to dismantle real quick. And getting that opportunity, I just you know, they let me cut a promo and I said to the line that any man with two hands has a fighting chance and I got beat up and sold it real well and Vince McMahon just noticed it. It was all Vince McMahon. He noticed it and he just hired me a couple of weeks later and I was off to the races."

During the same interview with Lucha Libre Online, James Ellsworth spoke about how performing in WWE had always been his goal. He revealed that his goal is to return to WWE someday. You can check out our article HERE.