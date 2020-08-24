AJ Styles' entrance and theme music has become an iconic part of the Phenomenal One's WWE career ever since AJ Styles debuted with the promotion in 2016.

However, during a recent Twitch stream AJ Styles revealed some interesting details about the wrestler that was originally scheduled to use AJ Styles' entrance theme. The former WWE Champion stated that former IMPACT Wrestling star, James Storm, was actually meant to use AJ's theme in WWE:

"As far as entrance music goes, when I first started with WWE, I got in contact with our guy and he goes, 'Hey, tell me kind of what you like, what you don't like.' And I was like, 'Dude, I'm kind of a rap guy.' I just told him a bit of what I liked, and that's what they came up with - the music that I have, which is awesome," AJ said. "But, truth be told, it was made for James Storm when he was doing NXT." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion James Storm make a handful of brief appearances in WWE NXT during 2015. However, before James Storm could sign a WWE contract, The Cowboy would opt to return to IMPACT Wrestling instead.

AJ Styles on being intimidated by Vince McMahon

Continuing to answer questions from fans during his Twitch stream, AJ Styles was asked if Vince McMahon was intimidating.

The former WWE Champion admitted that he was indeed intimidated when he first met the WWE Chairman. However, AJ Styles stated that he now enjoys meeting with Mr. McMahon and discussing ideas to use on WWE television:

"He was an intimidating man, you know? It's Vince McMahon, so you've got to think of this guy that you've seen on TV for so long and now you have the opportunity to meet him. But now, I enjoy seeing the guy, like I enjoy being in the same room as him, saying hello, giving him my ideas, learning from him. The guy is - more than once, and I've said this before, more than once I've had to go up to him and go, 'You were right'. I know a lot of people don't want to believe that, but it's true." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)