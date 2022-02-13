Jaxson Ryker backs his controversial Donald Trump tweet, says there was nothing wrong with it

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker said he has no regrets about tweeting in support of Former US President Donald Trump.

Ryker tweeted in support of former President Trump during the 2020 protests against police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder. Ryker's tweet drew a considerable amount of heat from fellow WWE Superstars such as Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, and the Forgotten Sons member was removed from TV.

CwLail_Gunner @CWLail_Gunner Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More

In a recent episode of his Wrestling For The Faith podcast, Ryker spoke about the incident and said he was only trying to support a "President...doing a good job for this country":

"You know, I wasn’t one of those who was trying to bash anybody else. I was simply putting out my support for a President that I thought was doing a good job for this country. Gas prices were down, unemployment was down, jobs were up. So much going on that the economy was flourishing. You can do the studies and look at it." (H/T - WrestlingNews)

The 39-year old believes there was nothing wrong with his tweet as there was no racial undertone or jab:

“To me, there was nothing wrong with that tweet, there was no racial undertone. There was no jabs, there was nothing but me saying God bless America, and thankful for the President of the United States that we had at the time. Like I said, I served four years in the Marine Corps from ’02 to ’06. Does that give me a right to be an idiot on social media and go out and say stupid stuff?" (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Jaxson Ryker prayed to get out of WWE after a controversial tweet issue

In the latest episode of the Wrestling For The Faith podcast, Jaxson Ryker said he wanted to part ways with Vince McMahon's company after tweeting in support of Donald Trump boiled a lot of blood.

Ryker added that he started feeling WWE wasn't the place for him:

"That’s the thing that was a little weird because certain talent…who could go out on live TV and have the BLM logo on their trunks or certain talent who could tweet about, you know, pro abortion views and all this stuff? And I was just, like, dude, what am I – so this is really where my stint with WWE, like, the spirit in me started going, 'maybe this isn’t for you, this company...so we’re going to bide our time here.' That’s when I really start praying, 'Lord, when it's time for the door to close, let the thing shut.'" (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Jaxson Ryker concluded by saying he was at peace when he was finally released by WWE. Ryker was released in November 2021. Before his release, Ryker was paired with Elias on RAW until May 31, 2021, when the latter turned on Jaxson. After Ryker's feud with Elias ended on the July 19, 2021, episode of RAW, he became a mainstay on WWE Main Event until his ultimate release.

What do you think of Jaxon Ryker's comments? Sound off below!

