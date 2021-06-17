Jaxson Ryker wants to win the WWE US Title

Following his recent success as a singles star on WWE RAW, Jaxson Ryker is hoping to win some gold sooner rather than later. In fact, Ryker already has a specific title in mind; he has made it clear that he wants to win the WWE United States Championship.

In a post on his Twitter page, Ryker briefly expressed his interest in the title. Ryker, a former member of the Forgotten Sons, has broken out on his own over the past few weeks.

Us champ sounds good — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 16, 2021

Elias' former tag team partner shared a very brief message in a Tweet. He stated that winning the United States Championship "sounds good." Ryker's pursuit of the title is somewhat fitting; Ryker's background as an armed forces veteran has been used for his storyline on WWE RAW.

Elias initially mentioned that Ryker was too "unstable," seemingly as a result of his experience as a veteran. For two weeks in a row, Ryker gained some revenge by defeating Elias in a singles match via a countout.

Could Jaxson Ryker challenge for the WWE United States Championship soon?

Jaxson Ryker and Elias in WWE

Given the inconclusive outcome of his matches with Elias, it's fair to assume that Jaxson Ryker isn't done with WWE RAW's resident musician yet. The rivals could potentially square off at WWE Hell in a Cell or the following night on RAW. One final bout could settle the score and propel Ryker onto better things.

WWE has already presented Ryker as a credible contender; late last month, he challenged for the RAW Tag Team Championship alongside Elias. So it's easy to imagine the former Forgotten Son contending for the WWE United States Championship at some point soon.

Nothing wrong with becoming RAW tag team champs on a Monday night. Let’s take it @IAmEliasWWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/P2tOwlMi9S — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) May 30, 2021

