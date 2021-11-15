WWE Hall of Famer congratulates Jay Lethal for signing with AEW

Jay Lethal made his surprise AEW debut at Full Gear 2021 and was showered with cheers. Tony Schiavone introduced the former TNA Superstar to the crowd as the latest high-profile AEW signee.

Everyone is now buzzing about Jay Lethal, with the new AEW Superstar getting a warm welcome from all. With all of the commotion and love from fans and wrestlers to Jay Lethal being shown, fans recently witnessed Ric Flair congratulate his former comrade on being signed to AEW in the best way possible.

The legendary 16-time world champion congratulated Jay Lethal over on Twitter with a hilarious clip from their time on TNA. The clip sees the two men being in the funniest yet most aggressive debate ever, with the intensity levels set to maximum.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Congrats To My Brother @TheLethalJay , But You Can Never Beat Me At The WOOOOO! Congrats To My Brother @TheLethalJay, But You Can Never Beat Me At The WOOOOO! https://t.co/z9CKfzvRRD

The segment had Jay Lethal and Ric Flair both being goofier than ever, trading woos like only they can.

Ric Flair coming out with a new project after hiatus

Ric Flair has announced that he's about to launch his very own podcast called 'Wooooo Nation Uncensored.' The podcast is set to feature the Nature Boy himself and former WCW commentator Mark Madden.

The podcast comes after the airing of the controversial Plane Ride from Hell episode from Dark Side of the Ring. Flair was under serious scorn due to the sexual misconduct allegations described in the episode, allegations which he denied.

After the episode aired, Ric Flair went on a hiatus of sorts. Now returning with a fresh new venture into podcast territory, Flair will discuss his personal life and share wrestling stories.

The podcast will air on the Podcast Heat Network.

