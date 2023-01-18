Jay would "want the whole world praying for his little girl" - Late superstar's wife asks for prayers for their kids

In the immediate aftermath of a sudden death that shook the wrestling world, late superstar Jay Briscoe's (real name Jamin Pugh) wife, Ashley Pugh, provided an update on the condition of their children via Facebook following the car accident that took his life.
Ashley also mentioned in the post that her late husband would "want the whole world praying for his little girl," referring to the surgery on the back their daughter Gracie requires.
On January 17, 2023, Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware at the age of 38. Another unnamed passenger passed away, and Jay's daughter was also injured in the accident.
Their daughter, Jayleigh, suffered "some pretty serious injuries," but she "is stable and resting," while their other child, Gannon, is waiting at home.
Professional wrestlers and industry personalities, among others, have all posted tributes following the untimely death of Briscoe.
You can read more about what WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had to say about the incident and the globally popular superstar here.
Current and former WWE Superstars on Jay Briscoe's passing
Many superstars from all over the world took to social media to share their condolences towards Jay Briscoe and his family.
Wrestlers and legends from different promotions expressed their heartfelt sentiments:
For those unaware, Briscoe was a popular name in the pro wrestling world. He is a former two-time ROH World Champion and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. At the time of his death, he was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark Briscoe in their 13th reign.
Aside from ROH, he has wrestled for NJPW and Impact Wrestling. Jay has held several championships in these promotions as well, among other accolades.
Being a family man, ROH posted a video of Briscoe doing the "cheer routine" with his daughter, which you can watch below.
We from Sportskeeda send all our love and prayers to Jay's family.
An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.