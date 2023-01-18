Jay would "want the whole world praying for his little girl" - Late superstar's wife asks for prayers for their kids

In the immediate aftermath of a sudden death that shook the wrestling world, late superstar Jay Briscoe's (real name Jamin Pugh) wife, Ashley Pugh, provided an update on the condition of their children via Facebook following the car accident that took his life.

Ashley also mentioned in the post that her late husband would "want the whole world praying for his little girl," referring to the surgery on the back their daughter Gracie requires.

On January 17, 2023, Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware at the age of 38. Another unnamed passenger passed away, and Jay's daughter was also injured in the accident.

Their daughter, Jayleigh, suffered "some pretty serious injuries," but she "is stable and resting," while their other child, Gannon, is waiting at home.

Professional wrestlers and industry personalities, among others, have all posted tributes following the untimely death of Briscoe.

You can read more about what WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had to say about the incident and the globally popular superstar here.

Current and former WWE Superstars on Jay Briscoe's passing

Many superstars from all over the world took to social media to share their condolences towards Jay Briscoe and his family.

Wrestlers and legends from different promotions expressed their heartfelt sentiments:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Heard this tragic news while flying. I’m DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I’m heartbroken for his family. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c2Jki7dEp0

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend. I don’t have the words right now to properly convey my sorrow. I love Jay & Mark Briscoe. Always have. I wouldn’t be here without them. I’m very lucky to have shared the ring & shared so many laughs with Jay Briscoe and I’m so sad to know neither will happen again. RIP my friend.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro I don’t know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don’t want to know.



You believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you.



I love you Jay. I don’t know what my life would be like without Jay Briscoe in it, and I don’t want to know.You believed in me, you helped me, you treated me like family. There will never be another like you. I am so grateful to have known a man like you.I love you Jay.

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins. Being in the ring with Jay Briscoe got me my first ROH contract. He and Mark being so selfless helped Jimmy and I find our footing as AOTF. Without him, I don’t know if Tyler Black could ever have been Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes I didn’t interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him…his family was his everything. All the love in the world to them this evening. I didn’t interact much with him, but upon meeting Jay I instantly understood something about him…his family was his everything. All the love in the world to them this evening.

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy Always enjoyed my time around Jay. Will be missed by so many. Rest easy. Always enjoyed my time around Jay. Will be missed by so many. Rest easy. 🙏 https://t.co/pJmgA4rYFd

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Class act WWE acknowledged the death of Jay Briscoe who passed away in a car accident today.Class act WWE acknowledged the death of Jay Briscoe who passed away in a car accident today.Class act 🙏❤️ https://t.co/ReWua68dqs

For those unaware, Briscoe was a popular name in the pro wrestling world. He is a former two-time ROH World Champion and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. At the time of his death, he was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother Mark Briscoe in their 13th reign.

Aside from ROH, he has wrestled for NJPW and Impact Wrestling. Jay has held several championships in these promotions as well, among other accolades.

Being a family man, ROH posted a video of Briscoe doing the "cheer routine" with his daughter, which you can watch below.

We from Sportskeeda send all our love and prayers to Jay's family.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes