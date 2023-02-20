Jay White finally breaks silence after leaving NJPW

At NJPW Battle in the Valley, Jay White lost to Eddie Kingston in his final match for the Japanese promotion.

An emotional White attempted to address the crowd in San Jose. However, he was attacked by David Finlay. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion made a statement at the expense of Switchblade.

White took to Twitter to break his silence by posting a photo of himself embracing the NJPW logo inside the ring. He also had a short message.

"SwitchbladeEra," wrote White.

Heading into Battle in the Valley, White has been on a losing streak. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada.

Shortly afterward, White reignited his feud with Hikuleo and called out the former Bullet Club member for betraying the faction. White previously booted Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa out of the Bullet Club to bring back The Good Brothers.

Tony Khan is seemingly interested in signing Jay White to AEW

Jay White is no stranger to AEW having previously competed in the promotion, courtesy of the promotion's working relationship with NJPW.

AEW President Tony Khan is interested in signing the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Speaking in a recent interview on the In The Kliq podcast, Khan said:

"Jay White is still a big part of the New Japan roster and we'll have to see what happens with him in the future," Khan said. "He's one of the great wrestlers and we've definitely loved having him compete in AEW, wrestling against stars here. He was a big part of Forbidden Door last year and certainly would love to have him here working for us or fighting against us."

During his stint as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, White defended the title at Forbidden Door. He faced Adam Cole, Hangman Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

