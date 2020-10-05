Jazz announces her retirement, reveals if she wants to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

After making her WWE debut in 2001, Jazz went on to win two women's championships in the promotion. She was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and during the interview, confirmed that she has retired from the ring after more than two decades:

Honestly, I just had my last match this past Sunday. I am done in the ring. I was going to do a whole tour in 2020 but with pandemic happening, that screwed everything up. I’ve been having issues with my knees and my back and a lot more issues physically, mentally and emotionally. That’s why I had to forfeit the NWA title. I have two beautiful daughters and I have to focus on them right now. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Jazz opens up about the WWE Hall of Fame

Jazz was a part of the 2016 class action lawsuit against WWE. While speaking about whether she wants to be in the WWE Hall of Fame, Jazz opened up about why she was a part of the lawsuit. She also said that she felt that she deserved to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame:

You know what, honestly, that’s up to them. Do I feel I should be? You damn right. They try and put that lawsuit situation over my head but you know how many people sued Vince McMahon and are still in the Hall of Fame? I don’t want to hear that. My thing wasn’t even about the concussions. My situation with them is I was upset because the whole time I was there, they never gave me an action figure. The people of color were treated a little differently. They didn’t market me. I made myself. They gave me the platform to go out there but I got over on my own. There was no action figure, never on a poster, that’s the shit I was upset about. But, it’s all good. I still thank them for the opportunity because without them, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here now. I don’t hate them. I just want to be treated fairly. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Jazz has been wrestling in the NWA in recent years and is a former NWA Women's Champion.