Former two-time Women's Champion recalls working with Trish Stratus in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz recently spoke about some of the highlights of working with The WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The two women had a memorable feud back in 2002 when Jazz defeated Jacqueline to become the number one contender for the Women's title. She faced Trish at that year's Royal Rumble but failed to capture the title.

However, in a rematch on RAW, Jazz beat her adversary to win her first Women's title in the company. She even defended the championship at a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania XVIII.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of UnSkripted, Jazz mentioned that one of the biggest moments of her career came during her feud with the seven-time Women's Champion.

"I have a couple of favorite moments with Trish. The first one on RAW when I first won the Women's title from her. That was a great moment," said Jazz. "Just out of the blue, they decided to give it to me on RAW, not even on pay-per-view. That was huge," she said. "Then my second and probably the biggest achievement in my career is probably going into WrestleMania XVIII as the Women's Champion and leaving out as the WWE Women's Champion, being the first African-American woman to do that." (From 18:25 - 19:17)

Trish Stratus is a WWE Hall of Famer

The Quintessential Diva was immortalized into the Hall of Fame Class of 2013. She was inducted by Stephanie McMahon.

The legendary superstar originally retired from the in-ring competition back in 2006 but continued to make sporadic appearances thereafter.

She teamed up with Lita to take down Mickie James and Alicia Fox at Evolution premium live event in 2018. Her last match came at SummerSlam 2019 against Charlotte Flair.

Trish will go down in history as one of the most influential superstars in WWE, not just for her accolades, but also for her ability to put others over.

