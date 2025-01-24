JBL breaks silence after first appearance following WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently took to social media to break his silence after his major appearance on a recent wrestling show. The legend recently returned to Monday Night RAW as well.

On this week's edition of the red brand, JBL showed up in a backstage segment with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The New Day tried to convince the Hall of Famer with a $2 bribe that they did not do anything wrong with Big E. The legend was present on the commentary table alongside Michael Cole and Wade Barrett to call the match between Kingston and Rey Mysterio. However, before his match, Kofi took the cash back, saying that the 58-year-old did not deserve it.

Following this massive RAW return, JBL recently appeared on TNA programming as well. The legend hit a Clothesline From Hell on Matt Cardona, which helped Joe Hendry retain his TNA World Championship. After his appearance in TNA, the WWE Hall of Famer recently took to X (fka Twitter) to break his silence.

"Arrive. Clothesline somebody. Leave," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Vince Russo was not a fan of JBL's appearance on WWE RAW

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo compared JBL to John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker, saying that he felt the Hall of Famer was not on their level of popularity and his appearances wouldn't do much for the current talent.

"Bro, listen, if JBL is making a buck, good for him. Go work for every wrestling organization out there and make some money. I don't know where it gets the wrestling organizations." Russo continued, "Now, bro, when it's a Rock, or Cena or Taker [The Undertaker], that's one thing. I don't think JBL is in that list, I really don't. I don't know if I would be sacrificing younger talent to give JBL a spot."

Many people want JBL to return to WWE for one more match against John Cena before the latter hangs up his boots at the end of this year. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the WWE Hall of Famer.

