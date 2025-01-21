WWE veteran lashes out at JBL after backstage angle with former champions on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about JBL showing up on Monday Night RAW. The legendary wrestler was backstage during this week's red show.

JBL appeared in a backstage segment with The New Day this week on RAW. The veteran took shots at Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for ousting Big E from the group. He then joined the commentary team to call Rey Mysterio's match against Kingston.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said it was great that the former WWE Champion was being paid for his appearances in different wrestling promotions. However, he felt that TV time was very precious and the global juggernaut should have reserved it for some up-and-coming stars.

Russo pointed out that JBL was not a huge star like John Cena or The Rock, and his presence on the show wouldn't help the current crop of talent.

"Bro, listen, if JBL is making a buck, good for him. Go work for every wrestling organization out there and make some money. I don't know where it gets the wrestling organizations." Russo continued, "Now, bro, when it's a Rock, or Cena or Taker [The Undertaker], that's one thing. I don't think JBL is in that list, I really don't. I don't know if I would be sacrificing younger talent to give JBL a spot." [From 19:35 onwards]

JBL has been a busy man over the last few months. Ahead of his appearance on RAW, the veteran also showed up at TNA Wrestling's Genesis pay-per-view. The former WWE Champion clotheslined Frankie Kazarian after the latter tried to get involved in Dolph Ziggler's (Nic Nemeth) match against Joe Hendry.

