JBL breaks silence after major appearance in non-WWE promotion just a day before confirmed return on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield, more famously known as JBL, has broken his silence a few hours after appearing in a different wrestling promotion. The former WWE Champion made the shocking move ahead of his scheduled return to RAW.

Over the past year, Bradshaw sent shockwaves across promotions outside WWE by making unanounced appearances. He famously accompanied Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, at AAA's Triplemanía XXXII in Mexico. He also appeared in TNA Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and Juggalo Championship Wrestling.

The Wrestling God's latest adventure brought him to TNA Wrestling's Genesis pay-per-view in Garland, Texas, on Sunday. He hit a Clothesline From Hell on Frankie Kazarian, who was trying to use his Call Your Shot opportunity during Nemeth's title defense against Joe Hendry.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, JBL had a simple message about his third appearance for TNA Wrestling.

"Arrive. Clothesline somebody. Leave," the WWE legend tweeted.

JBL made his TNA Wrestling debut at Emergence, where he whispered something to Nic Nemeth after the latter beat Josh Alexander to retain the TNA World Championship.

Bradshaw's second appearance was at Bound For Glory, preventing Frankie Kazarian from using the Call Your Shot Trophy during a match between Nemeth and Joe Hendry. The former WWE Champion also clotheslined Hendry and punched The Showoff's brother, Ryan Nemeth.

JBL set to appear on RAW's third episode on Netflix

After the first two RAW episodes on Netflix held in California, the red brand will hold its third show of 2025 in Dallas, Texas. JBL is advertised to appear in his home state.

On Something to Wrestle, Bradshaw said WWE creative had something in store for him.

"I’m not sure exactly what I’m doing. I kind of got an idea a little bit from creative, and it sounds all fun. I’m excited to go back. When you’re gone for a while, you just kind of enjoy being back in the arena, seeing the guys that you know, seeing the new guys," the Hall of Famer said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

The WWE legend's last appearance on television was during Tribute to the Troops 2023, wherein he was as a guest commentator.

