"He had everything" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on working with John Cena, says he knew Cena would be 'the guy' 

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has discussed working with John Cena, and he shared whether or not he knew that his former rival would become the face of the company.

The two stars were involved in a feud in 2005 for the coveted WWE Championship. At WrestleMania 21, The Leader of the Cenation defeated JBL to capture the title. They had a rematch at that year's Judgment Day where Cena scored another victory over the WWE Hall of Famer in a hard-hitting I Quit match.

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online in an exclusive interview, JBL heaped praise on John Cena, stating that he was talented in the ring and that he had everything.

"I just remember how good he was right away. And that's deep water. People get in that and they get lost, and he didn't. And I just remember this young guy is incredibly talented, I mean you could look at his physical attributes. This really good looking guy with this incredible body, but he had everything. And I mean, everything from the start, now I never dreamed that he'd be a 16-time World Champion," said JBL. [13:58-14:23]

You can check out the full interview below:

JBL says he knew John Cena would be the face of WWE, and he's happy for him

John Cena is one of the most successful stars to have ever come out of WWE. He's a big name in professional wrestling and is currently a big name in the movie industry.

JBL said he thought Cena would go on to be a huge star, and he's happy with what The Leader of the Cenation has accomplished.

"I thought he was gonna be the guy. But you know, once you reach... there's being the guy and being that guy that transcends the genre, which he has done and I could not be more happy for him. And I couldn't be more happy that I was the guy that was there. You know, I take no credit for his career, take no credit for anything. He would have been there no matter what. But I'm really happy that I was the guy that was there. [14:23-14:46]

John Layfield @JCLayfield @JohnCena has granted over 600 Make a Wishes-a record. Supported cancer research, rise above hate campaign, a million of his own dollars for racial equality. He has fought tirelessly for equality. An incredible track record of making the world better. I’ll stand with this guy. .@JohnCena has granted over 600 Make a Wishes-a record. Supported cancer research, rise above hate campaign, a million of his own dollars for racial equality. He has fought tirelessly for equality. An incredible track record of making the world better. I’ll stand with this guy. https://t.co/QrySEYBCYe

John Cena had his last match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last year for the Universal Championship.

Please credit Lucha Libre Online and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Debottam Saha