JBL congratulates former WWE Superstar on becoming a grandfather

JBL congratulated former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes today on the news that he is expecting a grandson.

Dustin shared a gender reveal earlier today and noted that he is expecting a grandson. The 53-year-old spent years in WWE as Goldust. He is a 9-time Hardcore Champion and a 3-time Intercontinental Champion.

He captured the Tag Team Championships with his younger brother, Cody Rhodes, twice during his WWE career. Dustin recently hinted that he is heading towards retirement from in-ring competition.

"So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy," tweeted Rhodes.

John Bradshaw Layfield, known to fans as JBL in WWE, took to Twitter to congratulate the wrestling veteran.

JBL praises Baron Corbin after returning to WWE

JBL's limo arrived on the September 2nd edition of SmackDown and picked up Happy Corbin. The limo drove away and the duo hadn't appeared on television until recently.

Rey Mysterio approached Triple H during an episode of SmackDown and tried to quit the company in order to avoid battling his son, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day on RAW.

The Game talked Mysterio out of it and orchestrated a trade between the brands. Rey Mysterio was traded to SmackDown and Baron Corbin was sent to RAW. Corbin is now 2-0 since his return on the red brand. He defeated Dolph Ziggler last week and Chad Gable on this week's show.

Speaking on RAW Talk, JBL referred to Corbin as a modern day "Wrestling God" and said he was the man the company should be building around.

"Me returning has nothing to do with the fact that this is the emergence, the debut of the modern day ‘Wrestling God’. The era of dominance, this man is a cornerstone, this is what you build a company on. So this has nothing to do with my return, I came back for one reason and one reason only and that is because this man, this man is here." [0:21 - 0:41]

JBL and Baron are certainly off to a strong start on RAW. Only time will tell if a manager was the missing ingredient for Corbin to get over with the crowd.

