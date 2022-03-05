"Maybe because of the lack of talent" - JBL on how he got into pro wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has opened up about how he got into the wrestling business following the end of his football career.

According to the former WWE Champion, he competed in San Antonio, Texas as part of the World League of American Football. His time on the gridiron was cut short due to a string of injuries he sustained.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, JBL said that he's always been a massive wrestling fan, and when he was done with football, he took the opportunity to pursue a career in the squared circle.

"Jason Garrett was our quarterback, who ended up being the coach of the Dallas Cowboys. And I got cut my second year. I like to think it's because of injuries, maybe because of the lack of talent, but I had a lot of injuries. And I met someone who'd wrestled in Japan. And I thought man, I've always been a wrestling fan," said JBL. (1:39)

He added that he wanted to play football for a few years, and wrestling was his other option.

"One of my youngest memories is watching wrestling with my grandfather in Sweetwater, Texas. And so I'd always wanted to be a wrestler. I was just kind of hoping I'd play football for eight or ten years, and when that didn't work out, I thought I've got a chance now to do something that I wanted to do since I was a kid, and hopefully will be young enough that I can make a living at it. So that's when I started looking into getting into wrestling," he added. (1:57)

JBL on the evolution of professional wrestling and being part of different eras in WWE

JBL competed in the Attitude Era as "Bradshaw" before later becoming John "Bradshaw" Layfield. He was also a star in the Ruthless Aggression Era. He spent the majority of the PG-Era as a commentator after his retirement from in-ring competition.

When asked his thoughts on the evolution of wrestling, Layfield stated that he loves the way the business has evolved. However, he named the Attitude Era as his favorite period in WWE.

"We had one of the greatest rosters of all time that became that roster that did ratings that I don't think will ever be equaled. And so that was a really cool time to be there. (...) It's just every era, you have to change and you always have to be a step ahead. And I think that's what we're seeing in the wrestling business. And I frankly, have loved every era. You know, to me, the Attitude Era was the favorite, but that's the first time I really got to be part of something. So to me, I'm biased," said JBL. (17:34)

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX "I'm JBL and I don't apologize to anybody, I am going into the #WWEHOF because I am who I say that I am and I am a WRESTLING GOD!" - @JCLayfield "I'm JBL and I don't apologize to anybody, I am going into the #WWEHOF because I am who I say that I am and I am a WRESTLING GOD!" - @JCLayfield https://t.co/aPmh5FWfh1

JBL was inducted into the 2020 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. He's arguably one of the greatest heels in WWE history.

