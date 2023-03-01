JBL honors wrestling legend in recent tweet

WWE Hall of Famer JBL honored wrestling legend Tony St. Clair in a recent tweet he sent out.

JBL is often known to speak his mind, whether it's on the microphone or social media. He doesn't shy away from giving his opinion, which can always rub people the wrong way.

However, as he did recently, the former WWE Champion also knows when to give credit when it is due. The Wrestling God recently took to Twitter to praise wrestling legend Tony St. Clair, who is set to appear on his podcast Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

"I got him right where I want him!! Thrilled and honored to have one of my greatest mentors and a person who has meant so much to me and my career coming on @BriscoBradshaw this week. Tony St Clair! #legend," he wrote.

This prompted Sam Adonis to say that Tony is a very underrated wrestler. Bradshaw replied to this by saying that he used to watch Tony's matches with Finley in awe.

"It’s hard to describe how great Tony is, a true legend. I saw matches with him and Finley that I just watched in awe and realized-I can’t do that. They were that good."

JBL almost got into a real-life fight with Lance Storm

While JBL dominated the promotion as WWE Champion in 2005, Lance Storm was a trainer in Ohio Valley Wrestling. Despite never crossing paths on screen, the two men almost got into a real-life fight behind the scenes.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree addressed the incident between Storm and JBL.

"I heard about Lance Storm and Bradshaw almost getting into a fight because Lance Storm basically told his class that Bradshaw was an a**hole and then Bradshaw got wind of it, probably from Kevin 7even, that f**king little stooge. And then, yeah, I guess it was at WrestleMania or some sh*t, I guess Bradshaw, like confronted Lance." [18:53 - 19:13]

Renee never mentioned why Lance Storm called him "an a***ole." Given his nature, it could've been something he said or did that prompted Storm to describe him that way.

What do you make of the Wrestling God's comments about Tony St. Clair? Sound off in the comments section.

