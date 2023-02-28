JBL almost got into a real-life fight with ex-WWE star, says former champion

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) allegedly almost got into a real-life fight with Lance Storm.

In 2005, JBL was one of the top active superstars in the Stamford-based company. He held the WWE Championship for several months before losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 21. Meanwhile, Lance Storm was a trainer in the company's then-developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. The two stars, however, allegedly almost got into a real fight after Storm made a remark about JBL during one of his classes.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree addressed the incident between Storm and JBL.

"I heard about Lance Storm and Bradshaw almost getting into a fight because Lance Storm basically told his class that Bradshaw was an a**hole and then Bradshaw got wind of it probably from Kevin 7even, that f**king little stooge. And then, yeah, I guess it was at WrestleMania or some sh*t, I guess Bradshaw like confronted Lance." [18:53 - 19:13]

JBL reportedly had a fight with Joey Styles in WWE

In 2008, JBL allegedly had a physical altercation with former commentator Joey Styles. The real-life scuffle between the two broke out after the former WWE Champion continued to bother Styles during a tour in Iraq. Surprisingly, the color commentator delivered a devastating punch to the Hall of Famer, which left JBL with a cut and blackened eye.

On a previous episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree spoke about the incident and how it affected JBL's attitude in the locker room.

"Okay, I wasn't there but from what I heard he would just sit in a corner on his laptop wouldn't talk to nobody. Yeah, he got f**king embarrassed like a motherf**ker. Jesus, when I heard that story I was like, I felt like, 'Wow, you got put in your place,' you know," he said.

WWE Ruthless Aggression Era @WWERuthlessEra Where does JBL’s WWE title reign rank all time? I think he’s somewhere in the top 50 (50-45). He helped elevate John Cena, had an all time great heel run and a great feud with Eddie Guerrero Where does JBL’s WWE title reign rank all time? I think he’s somewhere in the top 50 (50-45). He helped elevate John Cena, had an all time great heel run and a great feud with Eddie Guerrero https://t.co/PfXmlNHAdA

