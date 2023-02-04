"This motherf**ker was such a bully" - Ex-WWE star details physical altercation with current superstar at Triple H's bachelor party

Former World Tag Team Champion Sylvain Grenier recently recalled having a physical altercation with WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) at Triple H's bachelor party.

Grenier joined the Stamford-based company in the early 2000s. He spent a few years as an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. However, the company released him from his contract in August 2007. During his time in WWE, the former member of La Résistance shared the locker room with several legends, including JBL.

Speaking to Cafe de Rene, Sylvain Grenier detailed his physical altercation with JBL at Triple H's bachelor party.

"I saw Bradshaw at the pay-per-view. This motherf**ker. Remember at the Triple H bachelor party [he tried to punch you out] yeah. I saw him coming, he was screaming at us, remember, he used to scream at us, 'faggot' and sh*t like that. French faggots. And he stamped up, and me from my background of security in bars you have eyes everywhere, I saw him charging doing a Clothesline From Hell and I bend over and I duck and he hit the guy... Can you imagine if he would've hit me? Triple H was there. I heard Vince was there but I don't remember. Probably Kevin Dunn was there. Anyway, or if I would've turned around an beat the sh*t of him. He was drunk out of his a**. He was a big strong guy but I swear to God I would've beat the sh*t out of him." he said. [1:32:03 - 1:33:02]

The former World Tag Team Champion claimed that JBL was a "bully." He also sent him a strong message.

"You know, I thought about that the other day. There's a couple of stuff in my life I'm like, 'ugh, I should've...' Maybe Vince would've liked it. (...) But I saw him [JBL] and I was a little bitter. I was like, 'this motherf**ker was such a bully. He made people's life miserable.' I remember how he was f**king with Miz. (...) F**k you Bradshaw. You're still ugly. You're still horrible. You're a f**king jobber now. I'm still in the ring. I'm bilzilonaire," he added. [1:33:27 - 1:34:16]

JBL is currently managing Baron Corbin on WWE RAW

John Bradshaw Layfield has had a long and successful career as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. The Hall of Famer won several titles, including the WWE Championship, the United States Title, and the Intercontinental Championship. Although he is now retired from in-ring action, JBL now manages Baron Corbin on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo questioned the company's current booking of JBL and Corbin.

"If JBL was not a millionaire, I would get this. But you bring him in, and the guy he's with is gonna lose to a guy half his size. Like what sense does that make? And then you got Lumis out there. They totally don't know what to do with him," he said. [41:50 - 42:20]

